Hyderabad Police resolve mysterious fire incident

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police on Friday blamed the husband of one of the victims for the fire that killed five people four days ago. The fire engulfed a flat located in Hyderabad killing Jannat Bibi Qambhrani, aged 50, her daughters Shabnam, aged 24, Niha, aged 22, Asma, aged 8 and Resham. The police detained Arshad Deero, husband of deceased Reshma, into custody over suspicion of hand in the gruesome murders. According to police, Deero admitted to setting the house of his in-laws on fire killing his mother-in-law and wife Resham along with her other siblings. Deero, according to police, said he suspected his wife was interested in someone else and was not prepared to live with him (Deero) anymore. The police said after the confessional statement, an FIR was registered against Deero and on Friday, the police presented the criminal in court which gave five-day remand of the accused.