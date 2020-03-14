Bahawalpur protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Journalists of different organisations Friday held protest meetings against the arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the National Accountability Bureau. Journalists organised meetings in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan districts and their tehsils and condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil.
