close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

Bahawalpur protests

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Journalists of different organisations Friday held protest meetings against the arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the National Accountability Bureau. Journalists organised meetings in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan districts and their tehsils and condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil.

Latest News

More From Pakistan