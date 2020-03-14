Faisalabad newsmen slam Mir Shakil’s arrest

FAISALABAD: Journalists of Faisalabad Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In their separate statements, office-bearers of the Faisalabad Press Club and different journalists’ bodies termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as highly unjustifiable act. They said Mir Shakil was detained in a case filed 34 years ago and he had already given proof of the payment of government duty and taxes on the purchased property.

FPC President Zafar Dogar, Secretary Ashfaq Hashimi, ex-president Maqbul Ahmed Lodhi, central additional secretary Jawaid Siddiqui, APNEC secretary Sardar Akhtar condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil.

Meanwhile, FPC secretary Ashfaq Hashimi announced a protest on Saturday (today) along with members of Faisalabad Union of Journalists and other working journalists against the arrest of the Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group. They demanded immediate and unconditional release of Mir Shakil.