‘Rawalpindi to have garrison university soon’

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi will have a Cantonment Garrison University soon, said Brigadier Dr. Abdul Hameed, Director FGEI C&W.

He stated this while addressing the annual prize distribution of the Federal Government Degree College for Women Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi Cantonment held here on Thursday.

The ceremony was held to recognize the achievements of talented students and to encourage the spirit of healthy competition in curricular and co-curricular activities. The well attended ceremony was graced by proud parents, worthy teachers and students, with Prof Azra Karim, the College Principal at the head. The ceremony commenced with recitation from Holy Quran by Hania Imtiaz and Naat by Iqra Imtiaz.

The chief guest gave away prizes and trophies to shining students on their high achievements. The students grabbed positions in both Humanities and Science groups. Arooj Amjid, Mehwish Hayat and Zubaida Shoukat won 1st position at regional level and 3rd position at All Pakistan level. Noor-ul-Ain, Aimen Naeem, Amna Ishtiaq and Amna Ijaz secured 1st position in Physics Model Competition at regional level. The college teams also won Chemistry Model Competition at regional level.

Iqra and Hania Imtiaz took first position in Naat and Qirat competition at regional level while second position in All Pakistan level. College’s Table Tennis team won 1st position in the competition held by Federal Board. Certificates were also awarded to the members of Students Council and subject prize winners.

Addressing the occasion, FGEI Director Brig Dr. Abdul Hameed congratulated the students, their parents and teachers. While appreciating the students’ efforts, he said curricular and co-curricular activities were essential for students’ growth and mental development.

He announced special prizes and incentives for students securing first 10 positions in the Federal Board and Umra packages for respective Principals. He also threw light on FGEI’s various projects of quality enhancement, saying the establishment of FGEI Cantt Garrison University would be a step forward towards providing the students an opportunity for higher education.