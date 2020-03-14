Women in cricket

Australian women have come out with flying colours from the World T-20 Women’s Championship by beating India comprehensively. In response to the mammoth score of 184 piled by the Australia women’s team, India could not reach three figures and crumbled like a house of cards at 99.

Earlier this year, the India U-19 women’s team had succumbed to Bangladesh in the final. Winning the world cup is commendable and the Australian team has shown how beautifully it can play. Congratulations to team Australia for this marvellous achievement.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad