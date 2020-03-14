Kabaddi team to be honoured

LAHORE: Jatt Federation Pakistan will honour national kabaddi team for winning historic Kabaddi World Cup at a colourful ceremony scheduled to be held at 12.30pm at Greater Iqbal Park on March 16, 2020.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at the ceremony. All the members of World Cup winning kabaddi team will be brought in the ceremony in traditional ‘bhaggis’. National kabaddi heroes will be awarded golden crown and motorcycles and hefty prizes at the ceremony.