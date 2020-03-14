Nasir grabs fourth PSA title in a row

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal grabbed fourth PSA title in a row as he won the $1500 Sindh Open Squash Circuit-4 at Sindh Rangers Squash Complex here on Friday.
In the final of men’s category, Nasir beat Amaad Fareed 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 in 32 minutes. Amaad had thrashed Waqas Mehboob 11-8, 11-4, 11-4 and Nasir had smashed Zahir Shah 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 in the semi-finals of this PSA Satellite Tour.
