Hutchison Ports awarded

Karachi: Hutchison Ports Pakistan, has been acknowledged as the ‘Port/Container Terminal of the Year – South Asia 2020’ Award. The ceremony was held in Dubai as part of the Global Port Forum Award 2020, a statement said on Friday.

Muhammad Sharaf, assistant foreign minister for economics and trade of UAE, presented the award to Eric NG, Business Director – Middle East and Africa, Hutchison Ports. The Global Ports Forum is an organisation that collaborates with port authorities across the globe to bring various stakeholders together with a vision to create robust shipping practices and streamline international trade. Hutchison Ports Pakistan has had the honour of receiving this award for the first time through its demonstration of continuous innovation and introduction of efficient cargo-handling mechanisms at the South Asia Ports Terminal, Karachi.

Rashid Jamil, general manager & head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan, said the organisation is committed to revolutionising the way trade is handled at Pakistan’s shipping terminals.