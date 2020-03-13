UK MPs discuss imposing sanctions on rights violators

LONDON: British lawmakers and activists attended a seminar in the House of Commons on Thursday, where they discussed introducing legislation in the Commons targeting “individual actors and enablers of human rights violations” in the wake of Indian communal violence targeting Muslims.

The seminar, ‘Rise of Extreme Nationalism in South Asia and Violations of Human Rights’, organised by the British Bangladeshi Community Alliance (BBCA) and supported by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, was held in Committee Room 12 at The House of Commons, a press release said.

Chief Adviser of BBCA Mozaquir Ali said: “Our seminar programme at the House of Commons today was a massive success. Years of tireless works by human rights activists in UK has not gone to waste and I can break this news with cautious optimism that there is now an active discussion to introduce legislation in the Commons at the next legislative cycle targeting individual actors and enablers of human rights violations.”

The seminar was chaired by former Cllr Mozaquir Ali, Chief Adviser BBCA. British MPs and activists were guest speakers at the seminar.–News Desk