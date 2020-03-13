Outlaws arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted search operation in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi a police spokesman said.

During this search operation they checked 180 persons by screening 150 houses, 70 shops and 10 hotels. During this search operation six suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police has arrested outlaws during its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotic, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that, following special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed has directed all zonal police officials to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these direction, Aabpara police arrested Muhammad Waleed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested two accused Tariq and Javed. Bani Gala police arrested accused Waseem Masih and recovered 30 bottles wine from him.

Shalimar police arrested accused namely Adnan and recovered one bottle wine and five gram ice from him. Ramna police arrested three accused Mazher Iqbal, Jameel Waris and Ahmed Faraz and recovered 680 gram hashish and 32 bore revolver from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Saad Khan and recovered 1.015 kilogram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Aamir Ullah and 12 bore gun from him. Lohi Bher police arrested accused Hussain Shah and recovered one dagger from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operations have appreciated this performance and ordered to further intensify it.