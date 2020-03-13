close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
March 13, 2020

OC
Our Correspondent
Omer Aftab, Pink Ribbon CEO, has been awarded the first “Women Leadership Award” by an internationally renowned company for his contributions towards social reforms and women empowerment.

He was the only male champion of change among 11 distinguished women.

The award ceremony took place at Sindh Governor House where President Arif Alvi and Ms Samina Alvi were present to grace the occasion.

