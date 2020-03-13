tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Omer Aftab, Pink Ribbon CEO, has been awarded the first “Women Leadership Award” by an internationally renowned company for his contributions towards social reforms and women empowerment.
He was the only male champion of change among 11 distinguished women.
The award ceremony took place at Sindh Governor House where President Arif Alvi and Ms Samina Alvi were present to grace the occasion.
