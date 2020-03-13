‘Federal govt providing best assistance to resolve issues of Karachi’

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the federal government has been providing the best of assistance to build development projects in Karachi, which will be helpful in providing clean drinking water to Karachiites and easing the flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

He stated this in a statement issued here on Thursday after he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in Islamabad.

The governor said that owing to the cooperation extended by the government, several development projects in Karachi that had been pending for the last several years would soon be completed, while the federally-funded development projects recently inaugurated in the city would also be helpful in providing the fastest travelling facilities to the people of Karachi.

Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to chair a meeting on Friday (today) and the meeting would consider granting approval to more new development projects in the city while keeping in view the civic needs of Karachi.

During the meeting, the PM directed the governor to start comprehensive planning for launching new development projects in Karachi while keeping in view the welfare of its citizens, protection of their legitimate interests and civic needs of the city. The PM appreciated the role being played by the governor in ensuring early completion of the federally-funded development schemes in the city.

The PM said on the occasion that the development of Karachi meant the development of the entire Pakistan. He said the federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of the city and also about the developmental requirements of Karachi being the economic hub of the country.

He said the federal government had been trying its best to perform its role to fulfil all such needs.

The PM was scheduled to visit Karachi on Saturday last (March 7) to inaugurate the recently completed federally-funded development projects, but he could not come due to bad weather in Islamabad, and in his place the governor had launched the projects, including three flyovers in District Central.