Awareness walk

LAHORE:Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) organised a kidney walk on Wednesday to observe World Kidney Day to raise awareness about preventive measures to lower the risks of kidney diseases.

Medical professionals, hospital staff and people from various walks of life actively participated in the walk to show their support for the cause. PKLI’s Dean Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad explained useful information to the participants about the kidney diseases and its modern preventive measures, and treatments being provided at PKLI&RC. PKLI makes every effort to create awareness about preventive measures to help in lowering the burden of kidney and liver diseases including Hepatitis from Pakistan.