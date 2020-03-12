Rain washes out Quetta, Multan clash

KARACHI: Rain forced the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans to be called off without a ball being bowled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Multan and Quetta shared a point each, with the former having already secured a playoff berth. Meanwhile, defending champions Quetta are fighting to get out of the bottom of the points table. They will now play Karachi Kings in their next match here at the National Stadium on Sunday.