Al-Farabi contributions in development of language structure highlighted

The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), in collaboration with Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia), University of Peshawar (UOP), organised a roundtable conference on 'Al-Farabi: The Second Teacher' at Peshawar.

The event commenced with the opening remarks by Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director, Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar who stated that Al-Farabi introduced a new dimension in the study of philosophy and interpreted the realities of the world in a different way. He commended the contributions of Al-Farabi in development of language structure that is of immense significance for all learners.

Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), president CGSS also addressed the participants and stated that the most important work of Al Farabi is the ideal state, that uncovers the various logic of collaboration and solidarity for human societies. He highlighted that Al Farabi is one of the prominent classical philosophers of the Islamic thought and his ideas have exclusive and original dimensions of political philosophy. He justified the Islamic principles with use of logical reasoning.

Akan Rakhmetullin, ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan was the chief guest of the occasion, he stated that Al Farabi was among the earliest Islamic philosophers to introduce logical reasoning in the Islamic world. Al Farabi known as the ‘second teacher’, spent his life in teaching and writing on all major subjects of interest to humans including natural order, political leadership, prophecy, moral virtue, metaphysics, civic order etc. Al Farabi’s teachings serves as a pathway towards human prosperity, attaining the highest level of perfection and happiness in both the earthly and supreme happiness. He searched for unity and order in the universe, which are two extremely essential components for maintaining and sustaining peace as we now observe in the contemporary era. Al Farabi’s work remains relevant today, and his teachings for attainment of happiness and pursuit for peaceful order is what we need to understand and utilize for a better world.

Lieutenant Colonel (r) Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director CGSS, Dr. Abdul Hameed Khan, Dr. Khurshid Anwar and Dr. Muhammad Shafi, Assistant Professor, Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia) also talked on the occasion.

The event was attended by deans, faculty members and senior management of University of Peshawar.