Steps on to increase Faisalabad Wasa revenue system

FAISALABAD: FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said that steps are being taken to upgrade the Wasa revenue system for enhancing it recovery.

He disclosed this during a briefing session in which experts of the Urban Unit Punjab gave some proposals regarding upgradation of revenue management system. Wasa Managing Director Faqir Muhammad Chaudhry, FDA ADG Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan, Wasa Director Revenue Azam Malik, Governing Body member Majid Hussain, Deputy Director IT Muhammad Farhan Ali and other officers were present on the occasion.

The FDA director general said that the ghost connections of water supply and sewerage would be identified through upgradation of revenue system. Urban Unit consultant Dr Murtaza Asghar Bukhari and other experts briefed the meeting about the strategy of improving revenue system through modern reforms.

Citizens to be provided speedy justice at doorsteps: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja Monday said under community policing policy, the police of Faisalabad range is committed to providing speedy justice to citizens at their doorsteps.

Holding an open court, the RPO reiterated his resolve to achieve this cherished objective with active cooperation of citizens. He said police force should not yield to any pressure and handle cases on merit. The RPO said the investigating officers (IOs) should honour the dignity of citizens and extend justice to them.

He said it was his paramount duty to provide quick justice to the people and promptly redress their grievances and solve their maximum possible problems expeditiously. He said he was committed to solving genuine problems of citizens relating to police department and pledged to change police culture with active cooperation of citizens. He pledged to improve the efficacy of the police department in Faisalabad Range and take stringent measures to curb crime in the four districts of Faisalabad range.

He said the police and regional administration were on one page to restore peace in the Range by their coordinated and active participation. He said we would fully endeavor to maintain peace in Faisalabad Range and make Faisalabad region a "Crime Free" society.

STUDENT MISSING: A 14-year-old student went missing in Tandlianwala the other day. Khurram Noor left his house to offer prayer in a nearby mosque of Sarwar Colony, but he did not come back. Police have registered a case.