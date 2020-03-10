Hamza asks govt to provide relief to people

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has asked the government to realise the gravity of the situation and take all possible measures to provide relief to the nation.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, Hamza said that a crash of the Stock Market and rise in inflation had been unprecedented. Never before so much foreign loan was sought to run the country, he claimed while responding to a question.

Hamza said that it was the PML-N that had suggested a charter of economy but in return, its leadership was slammed and declared culprits. He said that PML-N leaders including Shahbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others were arrested but no proof was brought forward against them.

He also said the NAB was arresting people without proof which was proving extremely dangerous for the economy. He said the NAB was silent over the issue of Peshawar BRT.

The Opposition leader said that now it wasn’t a political tussle but a war for country’s integrity as people were starving, suffering at the hands of the rulers. The time was approaching, he said when the nation would deal with the rulers with an iron hand.

Hamza said the nation was missing old Pakistan and was seriously disturbed in new Pakistan that we had witnessed in the rule of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf. He said the PML-N mandate was hijacked in the last general election and the party which had won the largest seats in the province wasn’t allowed to form government.