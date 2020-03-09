Two youth die after taking toxic liquor in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two young men died after taking toxic liquor in Khairpur on Sunday. Reports said in the limits of Setharija in Khairpur, three men identified as Khalid Solangi, Irfan Rajper and Irshad had drunk toxic liquor, fainted and were later shifted to the Ranipur Hospital, where Khalid and Irfan died. The doctors said the cause of the death was drinking toxic liquor. The police are yet launch an operation against the those involved in selling the liquor.