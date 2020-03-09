Regularisation of contract employees of FDA, Wasa approved

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority’s Governing Body has given approval to regularise the contract employees of the FDA and the Wasa according to the government’s policy.

It was also recommended to forward the matter to the Punjab government for seeking the approval of extension of the FDA limit as per the present needs and requirements.

The meeting of Governing Body was held at the FDA committee room chaired by MPA Mian Waris Aziz who was unanimously elected as chairperson of the meeting. MPA Adil Pervez Gujjar, MPA Firdous Rai, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Wasa MD Faqeer Muhammad Ch, ADG Amir Aziz, technical members Javed Sharif, Yasir Anwar, Nasir Mehmood, Sultan Azam, representatives of divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner, Local Government, Housing &Public Health Engineering Department and FDA officers were present in the meeting.

The FDA Director General welcomed the Governing Body’s members and thanked them for extending cooperation in strengthening the administrative affairs of the FDA and the Wasa.

He briefed the meeting on agenda items and said that the extension of the FDA limit upto the tehsil and sub-tehsil levels for building control regulations as the M-III Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City were also established near Tehsil Chak Jhumra.

The matters relating to the illegal and unapproved housing schemes were also came under discussion and the meeting reposed full confidence on the FDA DG taking legal and departmental action against the illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

It was agreed to demolish, sealing or getting the FIR lodged against the defaulters developers of private housing schemes to recover the government during in case of non-cooperation regarding depositing the outstanding dues. It was decided to give permission for establishing central graveyard in the housing scheme while the proposal of earmark the 10 fee land as utility corridor at every new housing scheme was deferred for further deliberations.

The meeting also agreed to activate the TEPA for remodeling the city roads and intersections as per traffic engineering and planning besides allocating 1.5pc of total funds of development project for the TEPA for traffic impact assessment and management. On briefing by the Wasa MD regarding survey and laboratory tests of commercial water filtration plants, the meeting approved the proposal for taking action against the commercial water filtration plants having poor biological test. The briefing about the initial study and plan of proposed Faisalabad Ring Road and update progress of under construction Kashmir Bridge Underpass was also given.

The parliamentarians and other technical members of Governing Body appreciated the new initiatives of FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja for raising the quality of the FDA services and assured their all-out cooperation for city development. They emphasized upon carrying forward the operation against illegal and unapproved housing schemes. They said that the commissioner and the DC would be contacted personally for getting the registration of plots of illegal housing schemes with Revenue Department stopped to save the buyers from any fraud.

Meanwhile, the district administration had fixed the prices of various essential commodities for the general market in consultation with wholesale retailers, vendors and consumer representatives and the prices had been reduced of Basin and some pulses. In this connection, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

ADC-R Mian Aftab Ahmed, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Abdul Rahman, DO Industries Shahbaz Khan, other officers from different departments and representatives of business organisations also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the prices of various commodities were set unanimously for the general markets, taking into consideration the fluctuations in the current market prices of different commodities and their availability rates.

According to the detail, the basin would be sold at Rs 122 per kg in the open market and the price of sugar would be Rs 75 per kg.

The price of white gram would be Rs 105 per kg and gram pulse price would be Rs 120 per kg and pulse Mash washed price would be Rs 185 per kg. The red chilli grinded pack would be sold at Rs 400 per kg in the open market and milk price would be Rs 80 per kg, mutton would be sold at Rs 750 per kg and beef would be sold at Rs 375 per kg. The price of Roti of 100 gram would be Rs 6.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has asked the traders and associations of Karyana to sell the essential commodities on fixed rate so the consumers could be facilitated. He directed the price control magistrates for regular inspections of the markets to check the prices of commodities.