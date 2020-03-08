Woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A woman was gang-raped by three accused here. Reportedly, accused Ali Raza, Bashir Ahmad and Noman allegedly raped a woman in the name of providing her a lucrative job. The accused took her to a house near Chowk Railway Station and allegedly raped her. Peoples Colony police have started investigation.
