OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

Woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

National

FAISALABAD: A woman was gang-raped by three accused here. Reportedly, accused Ali Raza, Bashir Ahmad and Noman allegedly raped a woman in the name of providing her a lucrative job. The accused took her to a house near Chowk Railway Station and allegedly raped her. Peoples Colony police have started investigation.

