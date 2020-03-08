Shujaat Hussain tells Fazlur Rehman time not suitable to open new front

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called upon JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman telling him that it was not the time to open new fronts in the country.

“We should not open new fronts in the country at this time, as the country needs your guidance to get out of the difficulties it is confronting. You are son of a great father, who participated in the movements for strengthening the country and he was a great leader,” he told Fazl. “You often in your speeches refer to ‘Amanat Ali and Salamat Ali’. On this, we would talk in detail when I come to Islamabad and find a solution.” Shujaat said the nation had also given them mandate as a sacred trust and no effort should be spared to solve the problems of the people.