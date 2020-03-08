close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
March 8, 2020

Iranian commander killed near Damascus

BEIRUT: An Iranian commander has been shot dead south of the Syrian capital, a war monitor reported Saturday.

Farhad Dabirian was killed on Friday in the Sayyida Zeinab neighbourhood outside Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, identifying him as a commander in Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran's Fars news agency said that Dabirian had been "martyred", without specifying his rank or whether he was a member of the IRGC. It said he was tasked with guarding a Shiite shrine south of the Syrian capital.

