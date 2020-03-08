Iranian commander killed near Damascus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: An Iranian commander has been shot dead south of the Syrian capital, a war monitor reported Saturday.
Farhad Dabirian was killed on Friday in the Sayyida Zeinab neighbourhood outside Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, identifying him as a commander in Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iran's Fars news agency said that Dabirian had been "martyred", without specifying his rank or whether he was a member of the IRGC. It said he was tasked with guarding a Shiite shrine south of the Syrian capital.
