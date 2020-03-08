Woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A woman was gang-raped by three accused here. Reportedly, accused Ali Raza, Bashir Ahmad and Noman allegedly raped a woman in the name of providing her a lucrative job. The accused took her to a house near Chowk Railway Station and allegedly raped her. Peoples Colony police have started investigation.

FOUR ABDUCTED: Four persons, including a minor boy, were abducted in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Bilal Ahmad was allegedly abducted from Chak 20/RB while the wife of Suleman Masih was abducted from Shamasabad. A married woman of Chak 6 was allegedly abducted by Ramazan and others whereas the wife of Allah Ditta of Chak 202 was allegedly abducted by Amir Shahzad and others.

FIVE BOOKED: Thikriwala police on Saturday booked Imtiaz Ahmad and four others on the charge of hurling threats to ASI Saifullah, officer In charge of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff. Before forcibly getting free of their driver, the accused allegedly hurled threats of dire consequences to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff ASI.

SAPLINGS: The Patrolling Police of Faisalabad Region have accomplished their assigned task to plant 100,000 saplings in the region.

It was told by Patrolling SSP Ch Farooq Ahmad Hundal while talking to the media here on Saturday.