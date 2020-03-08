Shahbaz Sharif to return by end of this month, says Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : A special court for control of narcotics substance on Saturday adjourned by March 28 the hearing of narcotics case against former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The court adjourned the hearing after counsel for Rana Sanaullah implored the court that yet he has to go through the case record. However, the ANF prosecutor insisted to frame charges against the accused, saying that counsel for Rana was trying to delay the matter. However, the court after hearing the arguments of both parties adjourned the proceedings by March 28.

The indictment of Rana Sanaullah can take place on the next hearing.

After the court proceeding, Rana Sana while talking to the media said that Shahbaz Sharif would return to the country in the end of March and would play his role. He alleged that drug traffickers were pressurised to give statement against him. The incompetent government had made life of the common man miserable, he added. Rana said that there should be permission for ‘Aurat March’ and women should get their rights. Accoridng case details, Rana Sana Ullah was arrested by ANF and an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 9-C, 15 and 17 of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA), sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The ANF in the FIR claimed that the agency had received a tip that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which raid was conducted. The FIR stated that when the ANF officials intercepted the vehicle of Rana Sana, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with ANF officials. However, the ANF also claimed in the FIR that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF also claimed in the FIR that Rana Sana admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the accused, the FIR read. The ANF, according to the FIR, also recovered some weapons from the possession of Rana Sana and others.