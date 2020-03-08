Poultry feed mills wheat procurement

Islamabad : Central Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association Dr Mohammad Aslam has denied the news item published in media regarding wheat procurement saying that poultry feed mills did not buy 70 lakh tons of wheat, says a press release.

He made it clear that on behalf of the government, PASCO on December 27, 2018 through an advertisement sought procurement of 2 lakh metric ton additional wheat.

The poultry feed mills as per quota made the purchases. He bemoaned that the blame leveled by Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security about the wheat shortage on Poultry feed mills is uncalled for.