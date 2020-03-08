Meeting held on GenU partnership

Islamabad : The first meeting of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) Strategic Advisory Council under the chairmanship of Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood held here on Thursday to discuss the connectivity of the education and skills training with employment and entrepreneurship of Pakistan’s adolescent youth between 10-19 years, either in school or out of school children.

Generation Unlimited (GenU) is a global partnership launched at the UN in September 2018 working to prepare young people to become productive and engaged citizen.

Strategic Advisory Council (SAC) is responsible for providing strategic guidance for establishment of Generation Unlimited (GenU) partnership, approaches & investment agenda in Pakistan. Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood is the Chairman while SAPM on youth affairs, Mr. Usman Dar is Co-chairing this strategic Advisory Council(SAC).

Other members of strategic Advisory Council include Chairman NAVTTC, Chairman HEC, UN Resident Coordinator, representatives of UNICEF, representatives of Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), Private sector representatives, & youth representatives accordingly. A consultation on public-private partnership on youth’s education and skills development being held in Islamabad on 18th of March 2020 and will be hosted by Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood with the support from UNICEF Pakistan.