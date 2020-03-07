Faisalabad price control committee meets

FAISALABAD: The meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Al. The DC said that the district administration was strictly implementing the officially fixed rates of the goods and in this regard negative trend of the price-hike would be discouraged. He asked the shopkeeper to get the fixed price from the consumers. The DC said that the purpose of the consecutive meetings of the District Price Control Committee was to convey the reduction of prices.