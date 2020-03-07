Turkish film Miracle in Cell No 7 to be released on Friday

KARACHI: Turkish film Miracle In Cell No 7 is the heartwarming story about the love between a mentally-ill father (Mehmet), who is wrongly accused of murder, and his young daughter.

Mehmet’s life is turned upside down when he is sentenced to the death penalty for a crime he didn’t commit. He is innocent, but now he needs a miracle so that he may be reunited with his daughter and return to the life they love so dearly. a special screening of a movie was held on Friday in a local cinema in which a large number of people watched the movie and described it very touchy.

Film is in Turkish language with English subtitles and out on release by HKC Entertainment across cinemas in Pakistan on Friday 13th March. Turkish film was a blockbuster in its domestic market. It is based on 2013’s South Korean film “A Gift from Room 7” which was remade in several countries due to its gripping content!

