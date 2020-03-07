Golimar buildings

I would like to draw your attention towards another tragic day in Karachi. A four-storey residential building in Golimaar collapsed. Fifteen people were killed and 18 were injured and shifted to the hospital. People who lost their homes today in this building or other buildings are now homeless, their households destroyed, loved lives lost.

No one is taking any hard action against these builders who are filling their pockets with money on which is the blood of so many innocent people. These builders are selling death in the name of houses and flats to people. They don’t care about people; they just want money, lots of it. Is this money worth all those lives?

Maham Shah

Karachi