Italy foreign ministry blasts CNN for virus map

ROME: Italy’s foreign minister accused CNN on Thursday of “distorting reality” by appearing to suggest in a map that much of the world was catching the new coronavirus from his Mediterranean country. Luigi Di Maio posted a screen grab from the US television news network with the offending image on his Facebook page. The map showed more than a dozen red arrows shooting from Italy to other parts of the world. “Coronavirus cases linked to Italy,” the accompanying caption said. Di Maio said the map made it looks like “Italy seems to the origin of the outbreak”. “This is a distorted view of the reality,” he wrote.