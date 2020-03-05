Govt asked to ensure rabies vaccine at Oghi hospitals

MANSEHRA: People of Darband and its adjoining areas have demanded the provincial government to ensure availability of rabies vaccine at public sector health facilities in Oghi tehsil. “The dog biting cases are on the rise in Oghi, Darband and adjoining areas and victims have no option but to spend huge money on getting vaccinated from private clinics and stores,” stated Khalid Iqbal, a local resident. A group of locals told reporters that dozens of people, mostly children and women, were bitten by stray dogs but rabies vaccine was not available.