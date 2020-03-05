Davis Cup tie can be extended in case of washout

ISLAMABAD: In case of complete washout in the Davis Cup playoff tie between Pakistan and Slovenia after the scheduled two days, March 6-7, provision is there to extend the tie for further two days.

The rainy weather and prediction about the weather has threatened the tie that is set to start at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts from March 6. The Davis Cup playing rules clearly mention that, in clause 58.1.2.1 “Nations must stay and play for two further days if necessary to conclude the tie. If the tie has not been concluded after those two days, every effort must be made to concluded the tie on further third and fourth day.”

Rules further say If a player’s others commitments make it impossible for him to stay longer than two days after the initially-scheduled completion date, then the referee will postpone the tie. The Davis Cup Committee then notify the two nations concerned of the new dates by which the tie must be played and concluded.

In case of no start on the scheduled two days, the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia is expected to be extended for the next two days. After that it will be up to both teams to decide as whether they are in a position to wait further.

“In all probabilities the tie would be completed if not by Saturday at all cost by Monday. So, it is unlikely that the tie will be rescheduled,” one of officials confirmed The News.