Rs700m to be spent on uplift work in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:Punjab government has allowed local management to start development works in city areas. Punjab government has issued a notification in this regard.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has started development work and will spend Rs700 million in first phase to renovate works of broken roads, nullahs, pipelines, streetlights, sewerage lines etc.

Municipal Officer (Finance), Shahzad Gondal told ‘The News’ that they have started development work in different areas. “Punjab government has allowed us to spend funds in this regard. We will spend Rs700 million in first phase to renovate works of broken roads, street lights, nullahs etc. We will start development works in rural areas in second phase,” he said.

According to plan, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has started renovation work in Committee Chowk, Bhabra Bazaar, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Satellite Town, Commercial Market, Banni, Pindora, Khayaban, Bagh Sardaran and City Saddar Road areas.

It is worth mentioning here that over the last 2 years, all civic bodies failed to carry out any development work because Punjab government did not allow them to start work besides not releasing any kind of funds. Similarly, work on Ring Road and Leh Expressway are yet to begin. The result is that majority of roads even in city areas are in dilapidated condition.