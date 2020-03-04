Rana Sanaullah challenges call-up notices by NAB

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President and MNA Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court, challenging call-up notices by the NAB in an inquiry into his assets.

Through a petition, Sana pleaded that the NAB initiated its probe against the same assets already frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) following a drug case against him. He said both the NAB and the ANF are the institutions of the federal government. The inquiry by the bureau amounted to double jeopardy, he added.