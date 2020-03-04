Ex-PM Sharif left country with Imran’s blessing, says Bilawal

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the country with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s permission.

“It was Imran Khan himself that sent Nawaz Sharif abroad,” Bilawal said to reporters, here on Tuesday. “He should not lie in front of the government now,” he added.

Bilawal also stressed that he would like to work with all allies. “We used to raise our voice when Nawaz Sharif ignored parliament, but we want to work with them (the PML-N) only because of democracy,” he said.

He spoke about criticising the government. He said: “Constructive criticism is not rebellion or treason. Positive criticism is helpful in showing government the right direction.” PTI’s government is attempting to control the media [and] judiciary which are the strongest pillars of society, he added. “This government has also snatched the rights of civil society. It is our effort to rebuild connection of civil society,” he said. He further said civil society played a pertinent role in fighting dictatorship. “Civil society is one of the strongest pillars of this country,” he added. “We will force this government to run affairs with the consent of the nation.”

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed reacted to the PPP chief’s statements. He claimed Bilawal wanted to hide his own corruption by misleading the nation through the media. Talking to a private TV channel, he said instead of criticising the government, the opposition leaders should praise the progress and economic stability of the country under the “great leadership of Imran Khan”.