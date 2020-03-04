Nasir reaches Sindh Open Squash Circuit-I semis

KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal reached the semi-finals of Sindh Open Squash Circuit-I at Sindh Rangers Squash Complex here on Tuesday.

In the quarter-finals of men’s category, Nasir defeated Zahir Shah 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 in 22 minutes. Noor Zaman beat Salman Saleem 7-11, 11-9, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4 in 37 minutes and Ammad Farid thrashed Bilal Zakir 11-9, 11-7, 8-11 11-5 in 29 minutes. Waqas Mehmood smashed Saad Abdullah 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 in 18 minutes.

“I am very excited to resume my international career and am happy that it is happening in Karachi,” said Nasir after winning his initial matches. “I hope that I will regain my position as the number one player of the country,” he added.