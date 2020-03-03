Woman among 3 murdered in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Three people, including a woman, were murdered while another injured in separate incidents here. Police sources said Monday that there was an old enmity between Zado Khel and Darhall tribes of village Tari Khel. On the day of the incident, both groups came face to face in the village and resultantly they started crossfire. As a result, passersby Ghulam Yasin and Haqdar Khan alias Khan Wadhi died while another passerby Muhammad Nawaz injured. In another incident, accused Muhammad Tayyab of Mela village allegedly shot dead his sister Asmat Bibi for honour and fled from the scene. Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

DC distributes Rs 640m among local bodies: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh distributed 207 cheques worth Rs 640 million among 23 local bodies, including Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha. The deputy commissioner distributed the cheques under Local Government Act 2019 for assets and the financial distribution of dues. According to details, cheques worth Rs 82 million had been given to Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha. Cheques distributed among five Municipal Committees of district Sargodha, including MC Bhera Rs 2.5 million, MC Bhalwal Rs 2.1 million, MC Kotmomin Rs 0.7 million, MC Sillanwali Rs 569,000 and Rs 369,000 were given to Municipal Committee Shahpur.

Similarly, cheques were also distributed among 16 Tehsil Councils. Cheque valued Rs 6 million given to Bhera Tehsil Council, Rs 6 million to TC Bhalwal, Rs 80 million to TC Kotmomin, Rs 130 million to TC Sargodha, Rs 56 million to TC Sillanwali, Rs 53 million to TC Sahiwal, Rs 74 million to TC Shahpur, Rs 8.4 million were also given to Town Committee Miani, Rs 2.8 million to Town Committee Phularwan and cheques worth Rs 2.7 million were given to Town Committee Bhabhra.