NAB withdraws notice issued to Khursheed Shah’s late brother mistakenly

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday, after realising its mistake of sending the call-up notice to late brother of senior leader of the PPP Khursheed Shah, who passed away nine years ago, has withdrawn its notice. The NAB came up with excuse for its blunder, saying that, “It was not in the knowledge of NAB Sukkur that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah had passed away.”

According to NAB announcement, the call-up notice issued to the late Ali Nawaz Shah is withdrawn on the direction of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, who has directed a thorough probe should be made and responsibility be fixed for such a mistake.

The NAB stated that an investigation against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Sukkur, and others is being conducted by Joint Investigation Team on the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, his family members and benamidars.

During the course of investigation, it came on record that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is partner in Shah Spinning Mills Ltd. registered with SECP along with other partners including Syed Ali Nawaz Shah.

In this regard, call-up notices were issued to all the partners of Shah SpinningMills Ltd. including Syed Ali Nawaz Shah for recording their statements. However, it was not in the knowledge of NAB Sukkur that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has passed away.

Earlier, NAB summoned Ali Nawaz Shah, late brother of PPP MNA Khursheed Shah via notice for investigation in Khursheed Shah Corruption case.

Brother of PPP leader died 8 years ago but he has been summoned for investigation in Shah Spinning Mills Limited.

Khursheed Shah is under arrest and also under observation in NICVD. NAB had filed a corruption reference of Rs1.3 billion against Khursheed Shah. Sukkur NAB had summoned late Abdul Fateh Andhar earlier who died 7 years ago.