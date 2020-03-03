Woman among three murdered in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Three people, including a woman, were murdered while another injured in separate incidents here.

Police sources said Monday that there was an old enmity between Zado Khel and Darhall tribes of village Tari Khel. On the day of the incident, both groups came face to face in the village and resultantly they started crossfire. As a result, passersby Ghulam Yasin and Haqdar Khan alias Khan Wadhi died while another passerby Muhammad Nawaz injured. In another incident, accused Muhammad Tayyab of Mela village allegedly shot dead his sister Asmat Bibi for honour and fled from the scene. Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

DC distributes Rs 640m among local bodies: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh distributed 207 cheques worth Rs 640 million among 23 local bodies, including Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha.

The deputy commissioner distributed the cheques under Local Government Act 2019 for assets and the financial distribution of dues. According to details, cheques worth Rs 82 million had been given to Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha. Cheques distributed among five Municipal Committees of district Sargodha, including MC Bhera Rs 2.5 million, MC Bhalwal Rs 2.1 million, MC Kotmomin Rs 0.7 million, MC Sillanwali Rs 569,000 and Rs 369,000 were given to Municipal Committee Shahpur.

Similarly, cheques were also distributed among 16 Tehsil Councils. Cheque valued Rs 6 million given to Bhera Tehsil Council, Rs 6 million to TC Bhalwal, Rs 80 million to TC Kotmomin, Rs 130 million to TC Sargodha, Rs 56 million to TC Sillanwali, Rs 53 million to TC Sahiwal, Rs 74 million to TC Shahpur, Rs 8.4 million were also given to Town Committee Miani, Rs 2.8 million to Town Committee Phularwan and cheques worth Rs 2.7 million were given to Town Committee Bhabhra.

22 drug peddlers arrested with narcotics: Police have arrested 22 accused, including two women, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said on Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers, police conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 22 accused and recovered 6.879kg hashish, 2.024kg heroin, 54 bottles of liquor, nine pistols of 30-bore, two rifles of 444-bore and two guns of 12-bore from them. The accused included Rohi Bano, Kaneez Fatima, Muhammad Arshad, Aamer Sultan, Ahmad Raza, Rajab Ali, Noor Muhammad, Habib, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Akram, Azam Tariq, Ehsan, Zafar Khan and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

27 outlaws arrested: The police have arrested 27 people, including five criminals, involved in robbery cases from Sillanwali and City police limits. The police sources said Monday that on the direction of DPO Ammara Athar, police team of Sillanwali headed by DSP Circle Muhammad Usman has conducted operation against criminals and raided in different parts of its jurisdiction.

The police arrested a six members inter- district Dacoit gang along with its leader Muhammad Feroz. The other members of the gang were included Shan Ali, Qaisar Nawaz, Sabir Hussain and Amjad Ali.