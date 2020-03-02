Commissioner orders officers to remain alert to meet coronavirus emergency

SIALKOT: Gujranwala Division Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has ordered all the deputy commissioners, the chief executive officers of health authorities, medical superintendents of hospitals and other concerned officials in the division to remain alert to meet any emergency regarding coronavirus.

While presiding over a meeting of the deputy commissioners and health officials of all the districts of the Gujranwala Division at Deputy Commissioner Office here through video link on Sunday, the commissioner said that there was not a single patient of Coronavirus in the entire division. He directed that separate wards should be set up in all big hospital with all the necessary facilities of ventilators, safety masks, medicine and trained staff in order to immediately handle any patient of coronavirus. He said that in case of any such emergency in the future, all officials should be ready to deal with it effectively. He directed all the deputy commissioners to locate all the isolated and big under construction buildings, government or privately owned, in their respective districts which could be used as isolation wards for the treatment of coronavirus patients in case of any emergency situation. The commissioner urged upon the concerned authorities in the districts to strictly ensue complete medical checkup of all Pakistanis or foreigners, arriving from abroad, in order to stop coronavirus from spreading.

He said that the services of print and electronic media must be utilised apart from the social media to raise awareness among the masses about coronavirus. The DCs of all the districts of the division briefed the commissioner about the measures taken in their respective districts to deal coronavirus.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir also briefed the commissioner about the development projects in Sialkot district. Later, the commissioner planted saplings in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner Office before inspecting different under construction development projects in Sialkot.