close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

Bilawal will meet PPP stalwarts in Lahore today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold meeting with the party stalwarts from Punjab today (Monday) during his visit to the provincial metropolis.

Bilawal will also likely attend ‘Meet the Press’ at the Lahore Press Club besides meeting party members at the Bilawal House for devising a strategy against the PTI government.

Latest News

More From Pakistan