Bilawal will meet PPP stalwarts in Lahore today

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold meeting with the party stalwarts from Punjab today (Monday) during his visit to the provincial metropolis.

Bilawal will also likely attend ‘Meet the Press’ at the Lahore Press Club besides meeting party members at the Bilawal House for devising a strategy against the PTI government.