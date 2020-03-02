Four killed in Faisalabad accidents

FAISALABAD: Four persons were killed in different road accidents in and around the city here on Sunday.

According to police, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcyclist near Chak 67-JB Bypass. As a result, motorcyclist Wasim of Gojra died on spot while Nadeem and Aiman Bibi were injured. In the second accident, a speeding car crushed to death six-year old Usman near Chak 452-RB.

In another accident, motorcyclist Shahzad Khan was killed when his shawl entangled in the chain of his motorcycle rickshaw and he fell on Jhang Road. According to rescue 1122, a speeding truck collided with dumper coming from opposite direction near Salooni Jhal, Dijkot. As a result, truck helper Qamar was killed on the spot while driver Umair received injuries.

Commissioner inspects facilities at Allied Hospital: Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Sunday visited the Corona isolation ward at Allied Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities available there.

Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf briefed the commissioner about the arrangements made in the ward. On the occasion, the commissioner said that divisional administration was taking all necessary measures on war footing for the provision of medical facilities to possible patients of Corona virus at the hospitals. He said that all tours operators had been made bound for provision of complete record of those returning from China and Iran to Health Department besides complete screening of such citizens.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures in case of Coronavirus instead of spreading rumors. The commissioner said that stern legal action would be taken against the mafia found in increasing face masks price.

‘Govt taking steps to improve living standard of people’ : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that the government is taking various steps to improve the living standard of the common man. He said that country’s economy was strengthening day by day and days were not far when Pakistan would become a strong economic country.

He was talking to notables of the constituency here on Sunday. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, various measures were being taken for the improvement of road infrastructure and provision of all basic facilities at the doorstep of the people. He added that no one would be allowed to create obstacle on the way of national development. He said that inflation was decreasing due to the crackdown against profiteers and hoarders launched by govt. He said that stern legal action would be taken against those playing with havoc with lives of the people by adulterating in edible items.

Ulema Council chief welcomes US-Taliban peace accord : Ulema Council Pakistan Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has welcomed the peace accord signed between the US and Afghan Taliban.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the agreement proved that wars were no solution to any issues.

He urged the world powers to avoid imposing wars on countries. He said that all religious forces had always desired peace in Afghanistan.

Woman commits suicide: A woman committed suicide after taking poisonous pills over a domestic issue here on Sunday.

According to police, the wife of Naveed took poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband at TNT Colony near Chak 226-RB. As a result, she became unconscious and was taken to Civil Hospital where she expired.