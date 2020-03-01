Exhibition on Iran’s culture

LAHORE : Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Khana-e-Farhang Cultural Centre Islamic Republic of Iran, Lahore organised an exhibition on Iran’s culture and tourism titled “Iran Highlights”. Around 100 photos of 16 Pakistani bikers visiting Iran, fine Iranian handicrafts, tourism & cultural books are on display. The exhibition was inaugurated by Consul General Iran, Muhammad Raza Nazri, along with Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan and Principal National College of Arts Murtaza Jaffri. Calligraphy and Tazhib (illumination) & Miniature Workshop were the part of the activity. On the occasion, Consul General Iran, Muhammad Raza Nazri, said the Culture of Iran, also known as Culture of Persia, is one of the most influential cultures in the world, Iran is considered as one of the cradles of civilization. He said Iran is a brotherly neighbour of Pakistan. He admired the values on Alhamra platform and said Alhamra Arts Council is an active and vibrant centre of promotion of literature and heritage. He appreciated the role of the Alhamra Arts Council and thanked the administration. Executive Director Lahore Arts Alhamra Ather Ali Khan said that the exhibition reflected the colour of culture of the people of Iran, Iran holds its unique place in tourism. The exhibition featured more than 100 photographs of Pakistani bikers during their trip to Iran. Iranian handicrafts and cultural books also remained the center of public attention.