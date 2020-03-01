ICMA inks accord with insurance company

Islamabad : Group Country Manager of United International Group (UIG) Dr. Murtaza Mughal on Friday said accountants play a very pivotal role in the national economic development and policy making. Dr Murtaza Mughal said this while inking a deal with the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) regarding the provision of motor insurance to the later.

He said that Management Accounting plays a crucial role in the financial management and decision making of any organization while it is a great tool for budgetary control, taxation and auditing, he said.

Cost and management accountants play a central role in designing and implementation of Management Information System, Managing Financial Operations, Reporting, Financial and Non-Financial Analysis, Pricing, Banking Affairs, Asset Management and Ensuring Insurance of Resources etc, he added.

The deal will cover the vehicles of Seven thousand members of ICMA, staff and students of the institution on very reasonable rates with attractive value added benefits including free toeing of the accidental vehicle to the workshop, PA cover for the driver up to one hundred thousand rupees, death repatriation & funeral expenses of the driver, while they will also get forty percent rebate in insurance cover while travelling abroad.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Murtaza Mughal and Muhammad Arif FCMA, Vice Chairman, Islamabad Branch Council, ICMA Pakistan. Those present on the occasion included Adil Amin FCMA, Chairman Islamabad Branch Council, ICMA Pakistan, Jamshed Akhtar ACMA, Member CPD Committee, IBC, Abdul Rab Khan ACMA, Secretary IBC, Zakir Hussain Satti FCMA, Director North Region, Arshad Kadhar ACMA, Member Welfare Committee, Islamabad Branch Council, ICMA Pakistan, Asfia Hanif, Assistant Director Marketing and Communications, ICMA Pakistan.