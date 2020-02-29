IHC orders Dr Zafar, Zulfi Bukhari to meet parents of students in China

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Special Assistants to the PM on Health and Overseas Pakistanis Dr Zafar Mirza and Zulfi Bukhari respectively to meet parents of Pakistani students who are studying in China.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah heard the plea seeking evocation of Pakistani students from China.

During hearing the court expressed displeasure when the Health Ministry representative told it about the formation of a committee to assist the parents.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that why the government is irresponsible? This is duty of the federal cabinet to solve the issue, not of the foreign ministry. Don’t tell the court about the committee. “Why not some federal ministers should be sent to China on a visit?” he added.

Foreign ministry representative told the court that the government is waiting for fresh report from China and the cabinet will take decision afterwards.

The lawyer representing parents of the stranded students argued that there is a clear difference between the statements of the students and the government, and took the stance that the court should issue an order in this case also if it can summon a prime minister.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the situation is complicated and the decision is to be taken by the government. This is a court and there is no expert here who can solve this matter. The petition is only being heard to satisfy the parents. The court ordered that a four member team comprising the counsels of the parents will meet Dr Zafar Mirza, Zulfi Bukhari and cabinet secretary and adjourned the hearing till March 6.