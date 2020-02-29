close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 29, 2020

Air Chief honours Pak kabaddi players

Sports

 
February 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Friday met national kabaddi team players here at Air Headquarters, says a press release.

He felicitated the team for winning the World Cup in Lahore. Interacting with the players, the Air Chief lauded the performance

of players in the biggest event. He added that winning the final against India was a great achievement, which has made the whole nation proud.

He said that it was a proud moment for PAF, as 7 players including captain Muhammad Irfan are part of the PAF kabaddi team, which is also title holder of the national championship. The Air Chief also awarded cash prizes to the national heroes.

Latest News

More From Sports