Air Chief honours Pak kabaddi players

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Friday met national kabaddi team players here at Air Headquarters, says a press release.

He felicitated the team for winning the World Cup in Lahore. Interacting with the players, the Air Chief lauded the performance

of players in the biggest event. He added that winning the final against India was a great achievement, which has made the whole nation proud.

He said that it was a proud moment for PAF, as 7 players including captain Muhammad Irfan are part of the PAF kabaddi team, which is also title holder of the national championship. The Air Chief also awarded cash prizes to the national heroes.