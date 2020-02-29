Salman Irshad to replace Qalandars’ injured Haris Rauf

KARACHI: Fast bowler Haris Rauf will be replaced by right-arm fast-medium bowler Salman Irshad in Lahore Qalandars squad after the former injured his right foot.

Haris is likely to miss the next two or three matches of his side in HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee comprising PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Harris experienced pain on the inner side of his right heel after Lahore Qalandars match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium last Sunday. Though his scans ruled out any fracture, he has been advised rest.

Salman, who comes in as a silver category player, featured in the 2018 edition of the HBL PSL. The 24-year-old played three matches for Lahore Qalandars.