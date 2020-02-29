Synergy Dentsu wins two APNS awards

Islamabad: Synergy Group, an affiliate of Dentsu Aegis Network, is a leading integrated marketing communications group having achieved a series of awards and accolades during its 20 years of operation.

The group has extended its winning streak with two more awards at the 24th All Pakistan Newspapers Society Awards.The President of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi, the guest of honour on the occasion, presented Synergy Dentsu with the Bronze Award for Business Performance and the Best in Design award at the ceremony held at a local hotel in Islamabad.

APNS has evolved over the years as a league of seasoned professionals who have been pioneers of new trends in the media industry. It analyses and recognizes the best works produced by the industry and rewards the best performing companies.

Synergy Dentsu is a Pakistan-based organization that has continuously achieved multiple milestones in a brief span of time.Synergy Group has been at the forefront of creativity and innovation in advertising. For over 20 years, Synergy Group has enabled its clients to achieve their communication goals by introducing revolutionary ideas, employing research and creating innovative solutions.