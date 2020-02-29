650 traced after return from Iran

The Sindh government has so far traced 650 persons who travelled to Iran during the last two months and examined a majority of them for the signs and symptoms of coronavirus, Sindh law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday, adding that around 1,419 people had travelled to Iran during this period and the government was in the process of locating them.

Addressing a news conference at the Sindh Assembly building along with Dr Khan, Wahab said the Sindh government was taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus outbreak in the province. He urged the people not to panic due to the reports of coronavirus.

“Common, healthy people do not need masks as masks are only required by the doctors and paramedics who treat patients of coronavirus. At the moment, there is a panic and people are looking for masks, which are not required,” he added.