High quality training of youth stressed

Islamabad : Executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Dr. Nasir Khan inaugurated a hi-tech training session under the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme here at the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) on Wednesday.

He asked the head of the institute to ensure high quality training to equip youth with modern techniques.

“Employment opportunities will increase many a times if only the quality of training is enhanced and meet the international standards,” he said.

At present, training in two courses namely Water Quality Testing Technician and Waste Water Treatment Technician is imparted in the institute.

The NAVTTC executive director visited workshops and laboratories of the institute and asked trainees and instructors about the quality and standard of training.

He advised students to work hard and focus on the training so that they are in a better position to secure jobs both at local and international market.

“If the trainees would want to set up their own businesses after completing their training then the government will extend interest free loans under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Loan Scheme,” he said.

On the occasion, Chairman of PCRWR Dr. M. Ashraf, Director General NAVTTC, Naeem Siddiqui and representatives of Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and industry were also present.